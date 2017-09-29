It’s National Coffee Day! Freebies, Deals In Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – You need it. You crave it. You can’t live without it. We’re talking about coffee, and now you have a whole day to celebrate that delicious drink from the gods.

Friday, September 29 is National Coffee Day and for 24 hours, it’s your excuse to take a coffee break.

And what better to celebrate such a grand day than with free coffee!

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a free medium-sized hot coffee when you purchase any sized hot coffee.

Krispy Kreme: It’s National Coffee WEEKEND at Krispy Kreme. Get one free hot or iced coffee per day from Friday through Sunday.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee, no purchase necessary.

Tim Hortons: Get a free coffee of any size when you downloading the free Tim Hortons app.

McDonalds: Get any small McCafe beverage for just $2.

So grab your favorite brew, kick back and enjoy your coffee break — you deserve it!