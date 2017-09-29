Metro Detroit Man Killed In South Carolina Parking Lot

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Officials have released the name of a Michigan man found shot to death in a hotel parking lot in South Carolina.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Thursday night that the victim was 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen of Livonia, Michigan. The coroner’s office said Allen died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The death has been ruled a homicide.

Greenville County sheriff’s deputies were called to the parking lot of a hotel around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The coroner’s office said Allen may have been dead for about two hours when his body was found.

No arrests have been reported.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch