Report: Detroit’s RoboCop Statue To Be Unveiled In 2018

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s been years in the making, but the creator of a statue of the fictional crime-fighting cyborg RoboCop says he plans to unveil the sculpture next summer in Detroit.
Sculptor Giorgio Gikas tells the Detroit News he’s spent the past three years casting the 11-foot, 3,500-pound bronze statue, and he’s just about ready to show it off.
Gikas hopes to put the finishing touches on the sculpture over the winter so that it will be ready for a grand unveiling at a yet-to-be-named destination in Detroit in 2018.
The hope is that the statue will stand in a prominent place downtown, but Gikas is staying tight-lipped about the display location.
“(It will be) somewhere downtown around the cultural center,” Gikas told the newspaper. “Somewhere very nice, too.”
PHOTOS: Detroit’s Robocop Statue Looms Large
The 1980s science fiction movie was set in a futuristic and crime-ridden Detroit.
The movement for a RoboCop statue started in 2011 after a social networking campaign exploded in support of the project, quickly raising money to make it happen.