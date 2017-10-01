Autopsy Planned To Learn How Elderly Michigan Couple Died

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – Authorities say an autopsy is planned on the bodies of an elderly couple found in their northwestern Michigan home.
The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports the bodies were found by relatives Saturday in the couple’s home in the Grand Traverse County community of Williamsburg. Sheriff’s officials say the medical examination planned for Sunday should offer clues as to how they died.
Deputies say they believe it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to public safety.
