DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police need tips to identity a con artist who ripped off an elderly woman to the tune of $10,000.

The suspect. (Photo: Detroit police)

According to police, the 83-year-old victim was approached by the female suspect the afternoon of Wednesday, September 6, in the 22000 block of W. 8 Mile Road on the city’s west side.

The suspect offered to split a bag containing a large sum of money with the victim if she added $10,000 to the bag, according to police. The victim agreed to the deal, and the two went together to the bank to withdraw the cash.

Police say the victim left the money and the suspect in her car for a short time; and, when she returned, the suspect had fled the location with all of the cash.

suspect vehicle Police Seek Tips To ID Female Suspect In $10K Con Job [PHOTO/VIDEO]

The suspect vehicle. (Photo: Detroit police)

The suspect was caught on security camera video before police say she entered an older-model purple Ford Taurus driven by an unknown male.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the suspect vehicle or has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Citizens can remain anonymous, as always by leaving a tip via the DPD Connect app.

  1. Lefty McLibby (@Lefty_McLibby) says:
    October 2, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    YEP A DEMOCRAT! A DEGENERATE DETROIT DEMOCRAT

