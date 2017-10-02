LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|50 Dead, 200 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video

13 Michigan Schools Receive National Blue Ribbon Honors

DETROIT (AP) – Thirteen schools in Michigan have received National Blue Ribbon honors for 2017.

The program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.

The program is in its 35th year and more than 8,500 schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools. An awards ceremony is scheduled Nov. 6-7 in Washington.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says “National Blue Ribbon Schools are active demonstrations of preparing every child for a bright future.”

The Michigan schools are in Rochester Hills, Byron Center, Otsego, Boon, Canton, Saginaw, Dearborn, Ann Arbor, Grosse Pointe, Jenison and St. Joseph.

