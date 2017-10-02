Police: Hungry Troy Credit Card Thief Visits 6 Fast Food Joints

TROY (WWJ) – Authorities are looking for a credit card thief with an appetite for fast food.
According to Troy police, the card in question was reported stolen by the daughter of a Brookdale Retirement Home resident. The wallet, which was found lying on a bathroom floor, was also missing $45 in cash.
Over the course of three days, investigators say the card was used toward nearly $70 in purchases at a half-dozen fast food joints — including Burger King, Popeye’s and Wendy’s restaurants in Warren, a KFC in Detroit and two area Tim Horton’s locations.
The thief apparently didn’t plan to flee too far, as he also bought $1 in gas with the card in Hazel Park, according to police.
The perpetrator is wanted on a charge of credit card fraud. No suspects have been named or described.