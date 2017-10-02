Best Ways To Network With Detroit-Area Small Business Owners



For small business owners, networking is one of the best and most cost effective ways to market. Networking events allow you to connect with other business owners in the area, potential customers, small business resources and much more. They can be key to helping you learn different aspects of managing your business, and help you find solutions you may not have thought about. Dedicated to building up its small business community, Detroit has many organizations that can help you network with other business owners and learn from one another. Here are a few of the best ways in which to find and network with other entrepreneurs.





Join a professional organization

Professional organizations offer some of the best resources for networking. With classes, conferences and other events, these organizations provide an abundance of resources in addition to networking. Though there is usually a fee associated, these organizations are well worth the expense. The American Institute of CPAs posted a blog titled, “3 Reasons to Get Involved in Professional Organizations.” It offers tips on utilizing these organizations to find contacts for your business. “Put yourself in your prospects’ shoes. If they are involved in the local chamber of commerce, then that’s where you’ll want to be. Are they involved in their own industry group, such as manufacturing or technology? If so, find one that is targeted to their industry.”



Go to organized events

Small business organizations in Detroit often host networking events and conferences that serve as excellent resources for making contacts. Organizations including the National Federation of Independent Businesses, the Detroit Chamber of Commerce, the Michigan Association for Female Entrepreneurs and others regularly host luncheons and other events at which you can network with other entrepreneurs in your industry and in your neighborhood.



Join a networking group

Along with professional organizations, other groups of working professionals host events at which you can network with other business owners in your area. Groups such as the Sunrise Networking Group regularly host breakfasts, happy hours and other events at which you can mix and mingle with others in your community. These events are often more laid back than some of the professional events, so it’s easier to gather into small groups and talk.



Networking is an excellent resource for entrepreneurs in many industries. It allows you to connect with others in your field, or in your neighborhood. It also allows you to compare and share experiences, helping to find solutions in more creative manners. Take advantage of the abundance of networking opportunities in Detroit.



This article was written by Alaina Brandenburger for CBS Small Business Pulse

