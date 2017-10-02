New Housing, Retail Planned For Site Near Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — A more than 4-acre (1.6-hectare) site just east of downtown Detroit may be redeveloped into new multiunit housing and shops.
The Platform says it is exploring options for the property along Gratiot Avenue and has entered into an agreement to develop the land.
Landscaping and public space are expected to be integrated into the project’s design. Plans still are in the concept phase.
The Platform’s Executive Chair Peter Cummings describes the development as “an incredible opportunity to further connect Detroit’s neighborhoods and amenities while creating exciting, beautiful places to live, shop and play.”
The site is near the popular Dequindre Cut, a 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) former rail line that has reopened as an urban recreational pathway.
