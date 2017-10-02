LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|50 Dead, 400 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video

Statewide Average Gas Prices On The Rise

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 8 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.50 per gallon. That’s about 26 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.47 per gallon in the Jackson area. The highest was about $2.57 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the third week in a row that the Marquette area had the highest average price.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 5 cents to $2.48 per gallon.

AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state.

