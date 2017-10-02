Police: Waterford Teen On Life Support, Shot In The Head

WHITE LAKE TWP. (WWJ) – A Waterford Township teenager is in critical condition after he was shot in the head during target practice.
According to White Lake Township police say the 17-year old victim was dropped off at Huron Valley Hospital Sunday afternoon by two friends — ages 16 and 18 — who then took off.
An investigation revealed the three were shooting along Grass Lake Road near McKeachie when the 17-year-old was struck by a bullet. Monday morning, police said the teen was on life support at Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.
An investigation is ongoing.
It’s unclear at this time who fired the shot that hit the teen, but police said detectives are talking with the 18-year old involved. When the investigation is complete, police will send their report to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office which will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.
No names have been released.