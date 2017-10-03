By Mario McKellop

After a long and remarkably hot summer, fall is finally here. With it comes lower temperatures, gorgeous fall foliage and a host of delicious pumpkin flavored foods and drinks. And since Southern Michigan is home to a diverse and sublime culinary scene, locals are spoiled for choice when it comes to pies, donuts, caffeinated beverages and others wonders that are made with everyone’s favorite type of squash. Here are the five best places to get your pumpkin fix in Detroit.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Astoria Pastry Shop

541 Monroe Ave.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 963-9603

www.astoriapastryshop.com

A Greektown institution since 1971, Astoria Pastry Shop specializes in crafting delectable cakes, tortes, chocolates and over 100 different kinds of sweet and savory pastries. Accordingly, it stocks a range of scrumptious seasonal treats. For breakfast and brunch, it serves some phenomenal homemade pumpkin muffins and rolls. And for dessert, it offers a pumpkin spice cheesecake that must be tasted to be believed.

Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale

Atwater Brewery

237 Jos Campau

Detroit, MI 48207

(313) 877-9205

www.atwaterbeer.com

Atwater Beer maintains three locations in the state of Michigan that cater to both casual drinkers and craft beer aficionados. As such, it carries a range of traditional IPA, lagers, ales and stouts as well as some more unconventional fare. One of those unique adult beverages is its Pumpkin Spice Latte Ale. This 7 percent ABV delight features a German malt with a nutty base, honeyed undertones to give it some sweetness and pumpkin and caffeine extract to give a unique and full-bodied flavor profile.

Pumpkin Spice Waffle Sandwich

The Custard Hut

25947 West Warren St.

Dearborn Heights, MI 48127

(313) 278-5577

www.facebook.com/pg/thecustardhut

The Custard Hut’s raison d’être is providing its customers with unusual and unusually tasty frozen foods. Its signature dessert is its frozen custard waffle sandwich, which is exactly what it sounds like. Every fall, the Custard Hut outdoes itself by offering a Pumpkin Spice Waffle Sandwich, a bliss-inducing delicacy that made with two warm and crunchy pumpkin spice waffles and a slice of vanilla, chocolate, cinnamon or flavor of the day custard. Unsurprisingly, this particular sweet sells out quickly, so pumpkin lovers should inquire about availability before stopping by.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

Avalon International Breads

422 West Willis St.

Detroit, MI 48201

(313) 832-0008

www.avalonbreads.net

Despite its name, Avalon International Breads has a lot more to offer than its eponymous staple food. It offers a wide selection of scones, muffins, bars, cookies, cakes and pies. And every fall, Avalon serves a stupendous treat that brings together all the best qualities cookie, cake and pie; the pumpkin whoopie pie. This multilayered confectionery is made with pumpkin purée, chai spice, cream cheese, sea salt, ginger, villain vanilla and cinnamon and its taste can be best described as life-changing.

Pumpkin Doughnuts

Dutch Girl Donuts

19000 Woodward Ave.

Detroit, MI 48203

(313) 368-3020

www.facebook.com/Dutch-Girl-Donuts-180655755313096

Open 24 hours a day, Dutch Girl Donuts is where locals go to get their sugar and caffeine fix at odd hours of the night. And as it regularly serves raspberry, lemon, buttercream, apple and custard donuts that are sold for $.75 a piece or $6.00 for a dozen, it can’t be beaten in terms of selection or price. Every fall, Dutch Girl celebrates the season with some terrific made-from-scratch pumpkin doughnuts. Get to the shop early, and you can enjoy a fantastic throwback breakfast of comprised of a nice large cup of Joe and a couple of warm and flavorful baked goods.