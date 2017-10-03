LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Michigan Bill Aims To Stop Bad Cops Who Job Hop

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Legislation up for a final vote in Michigan aims to stop police misconduct from being kept a secret when officers apply for a new job at another department.

The bill is expected to win approval Tuesday in the House after clearing the Senate earlier this year.

It would require law enforcement agencies to keep records of the reasons for and circumstances surrounding any officer’s employment separation. The officer would have to sign a waiver allowing a prospective employer to ask for the records.

The department could not hire the officer unless it receives the records.

The bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Rick Jones, has said he wants to stop “bad apple” police officers from hopping from job to job.

[Read online: Senate Bill 223]

