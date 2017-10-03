For Rivalry Week: Ann Arbor Vs East Lansing By The Numbers
For Rivalry Week: Ann Arbor Vs. East Lansing By The Numbers

Say what you will, the Michigan vs Michigan State college football match-up is a legitimate rivalry … But how do these two communities stack up against each other?

POPULATION
Ann Arbor – 117,770
East Lansing – 48,648
MEDIAN AGE
Ann Arbor – 27.5
East Lansing – 21.4
HOTNESS OF RESIDENTS
Ann Arbor – Solid 6, 9 with beer goggles
East Lansing – 7 or 8
CHANCES OF GRADUATES BECOMING SUCCESSFUL
Ann Arbor – 98 percent
East Lansing – 3-4 percent
MEDIAN HOUSE PRICE
Ann Arbor – $232,300 (but says it’s a half-million, allegedly)
East Lansing – $181,605 (but neighbors are on crack, allegedly)
MOST FAMOUS GRADUATE
Ann Arbor – Tom Brady
East Lansing – Kwame Kilpatrick

AVERAGE BEER CONSUMPTION PER YEAR
Ann Arbor – 142.4 liters per person
East Lansing – No one knows what a liter is
BIGGEST TOURIST ATTRACTION
Ann Arbor – The Big House
East Lansing – Your mom’s house

NUMBER OF CHURCHES
East Lansing – 422, mostly non-denominational
Ann Arbor – 0, doesn’t have a prayer
MOST COMMON PET NAME
Ann Arbor – Chauncey
East Lansing – Rufus
