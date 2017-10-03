Man Shot Dead On Detroit’s West Side; Assailant At Large

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is dead and his assailant remains at large after a late night shooting on the city’s west side.
Police say a witness called 911 just after 11 p.m. Monday after hearing gunshots in the 7500 block of Archdale, just off the Southfield Freeway near Tireman Avenue. The witness told police they peered out of the window and spotted a man carrying a gun and running south on Archdale.
The 28-year-old victim was shot multiple times. His name has not yet been released.
No information on what may have led to the shooting.
The suspect is described as a black male, roughly 6’1″ tall and 180 lbs., wearing a white hoodie and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.