Man Wanted In Stabbing At Downtown Detroit Bar

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are looking for tips to identify a man wanted in a stabbing at a busy downtown Detroit bar.

stabbing suspects Man Wanted In Stabbing At Downtown Detroit Bar [VIDEO]

(Photo: Detroit police)

According to investigators, it happened at 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, September 23, in the 300 block of Monroe Street — in the city’s popular Greektown entertainment district.

Police say the male suspect began fighting with several patrons of the business. During the altercation, the suspect produced a knife and stabbed a 32 year-old man. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries.

Security video released by police shows men and women dancing by a bar while the dark-haired suspect walks through the crowd, putting on a dark hooded jacket. He then escaped the scene in an unknown direction, according to police.

Police did not say what the fight was about and they did not name the establishment.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5361 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Tips may also be submitted online at this link, or by texting CSM and the tip to CRIMES (2746370).

 

