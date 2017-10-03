Tip To Sheriff Uncovers Suspected Human Trafficking In Macomb County

MACOMB (WWJ) – An anonymous tip to the Macomb County Sheriff’s office uncovered a house of horrors.
According to authorities a 29-year-old mentally and physically disabled woman was held captive and was victim to sexual trafficking at the hands of suspects Mindy George, 30, and Michael Welch, 38, both of Macomb Township.
When the call came, in the tipster said that a woman was being held in a vacant shed near the suspects’ mobile home in Westbridge Manor near 21 Mile and Heydenreich roads.
Authorities telling WWJ that the victim was originally allowed to stay within the home and was eventually moved to the shed after she could not afford to pay the rent that the suspects demanded. She wasn’t not allowed in the home to use the restroom or shower. The suspects set up date advertisements through an online website. Several men responded to these advertisements and paid money to the suspects for sexual services from the victim.
Both Welch and George are being arraigned on felony counts of human trafficking and prostitution — George is additionally charged with using a computer to commit a crime.
Welch attempted to escape as he entered the sheriff’s transport vehicle. A brief foot chase ensued and he was quickly captured. He was returned to the Macomb County Jail where he awaits new charges for that attempted escape.
They are both due back in court on October 24.