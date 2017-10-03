LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Verlander To Start For Astros In Game 1 Of ALDS

Filed Under: Houston Astros, Justin Verlander

By KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros will start Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced the decision Tuesday on SiriusXM radio, adding that left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who won the AL Cy Young in 2015, will start Game 2 on Friday. The Red Sox haven’t announced their Game 2 starter.

Verlander has been at his best since being acquired in a trade from the Detroit Tigers on Aug. 31. He’s 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts since the trade.

The six-time All Star has appeared in the postseason five times. He is 7-5 with a 3.39 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 16 career starts in the playoffs.

He faced Boston twice this season while with Detroit but did not factor into the decision in either start.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch