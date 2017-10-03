LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Yankees Slugger Judge Leads Jersey Sales, Followed By 2 Cubs

Filed Under: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had the top-selling jersey in baseball this season, followed by a pair of Chicago Cubs stars.

Judge, an outfielder who could win AL Rookie of the Year and MVP, beat out Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo, according to Major League Baseball on Tuesday. Judge is the second rookie to have the most popular jersey — Bryant was the first in 2015 and also led the league in 2016.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper rounded out the top five. Two-time AL MVP Mike Trout (Angels) was eighth.

The reigning World Series champion Cubs led the majors with four players among the top 20 in sales, with Javier Baez (10th) and Kyle Schwarber (14th) joining their teammates.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch