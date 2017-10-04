LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

Reports: Man Found With Crack Pipe Critical After Crash Near DIA

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 72-year-old man is clinging to life after a crash near the Detroit Institute of Arts in the city’s Midtown cultural district.

According to Detroit police, witnesses saw the man pull out of an alley, driving erratically along John R. Road near E Ferry street at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man then crashed into a light pole at Palmer.

According to reports, the driver had been smoking crack when he had a heart attack, causing him to lose control of the car. A police source told WJBK-TV that the man still had the crack pipe in his hand when he was pulled out of the vehicle by first responders.

He was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he remained in critical condition Wednesday afternoon.

No one else was injured. The man’s name was not released.

