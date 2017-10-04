2 Women Killed In Taylor House Explosion

TAYLOR (WWJ) – Two women have been killed in a house explosion and fire in Taylor.
Taylor police and fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the tragic incident Wednesday at a home on Buck Street, just off of Telegraph Road near Ecorse Road.
According to reports, an elderly woman who was inside the house died on the way to the hospital, while her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not immediately released.
Neighbors told reporters they heard a loud explosion and then saw smoke. Firefighters remained on the scene late into the afternoon, putting out the flames.
WWJ’s Stephanie Davis is on her way to the scene. Stay tuned for the latest details.