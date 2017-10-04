LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

2 Women Killed In Taylor House Explosion

Filed Under: fatal fire, Taylor

TAYLOR (WWJ) – Two women have been killed in a house explosion and fire in Taylor.

Taylor police and fire investigators are still investigating the cause of the tragic incident Wednesday at a home on Buck Street, just off of Telegraph Road near Ecorse Road.

According to reports, an elderly woman who was inside the house died on the way to the hospital, while her daughter was pronounced dead at the scene. Their names and ages were not immediately released.

Neighbors told reporters they heard a loud explosion and then saw smoke. Firefighters remained on the scene late into the afternoon, putting out the flames.

WWJ’s Stephanie Davis is on her way to the scene. Stay tuned for the latest details. 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch