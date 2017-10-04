Firefighter Killed In Motorcycle Crash With Truck

CHINA TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities say a 36-year-old firefighter was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in St. Clair County.
The accident happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at Wadhams and Tripp roads in China Township.
Police say a 2010 Ford Super Duty truck was traveling northbound in the curves of Wadhams Road when it collided with a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was headed southbound. Other circumstances surrounding the crash weren’t immediately clear.
Jon-Marc Chandler, a paramedic and firefighter with the Fort Gratiot Fire Department, was fatally injured in the crash, according to The Times Herald.
The truck driver was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation.