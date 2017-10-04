LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

Las Vegas Shooting Giving Lions WR Golden Tate Flashbacks

Filed Under: Detroit Lions, Golden Tate

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The mass shooting in Las Vegas has given Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate flashbacks.

Tate says he and his wife and some Seattle Seahawks teammates survived a night at a bar that was sprayed with bullets in 2012. A 30-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in the shooting that night.

Tate recalls responding to the sound of gunshots by pushing his wife, Elise, down and covering her on the ground. He says she sustained a concussion from the force of his protective move. Tate laments the fact that he always looks for exits in every building he enters because of his experience and similar ones like it over the last five-plus years.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and — http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch