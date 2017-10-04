LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|58 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pops; Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Ways To Respond

Watch The Made By Google Event Live: New Phones, Speakers And More

Filed Under: Chromebook, Google, Pixel

It’s like Christmas day for fans of Google and they’ll soon know what they’re going to put on their gift list. The company will give details on their new products and services at the Made by Google event. “There’s something new to love on October 4th.” reads the description of the YouTube live stream page.

Announcements of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones specs, pricing and availability dates will certainly make a splash.

A smaller and cheaper version of their Google Home speaker / wifi hub as well as a new Chromebook and Daydream View headset are expected to be detailed at the event.

Watch the live stream on YouTube live at noon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch