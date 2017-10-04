Watch The Made By Google Event Live: New Phones, Speakers And More

It’s like Christmas day for fans of Google and they’ll soon know what they’re going to put on their gift list. The company will give details on their new products and services at the Made by Google event. “There’s something new to love on October 4th.” reads the description of the YouTube live stream page.
Announcements of the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 smartphones specs, pricing and availability dates will certainly make a splash.
A smaller and cheaper version of their Google Home speaker / wifi hub as well as a new Chromebook and Daydream View headset are expected to be detailed at the event.
Watch the live stream on YouTube live at noon.