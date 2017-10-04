LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

Nats GM: Scherzer To Face Cubs In NLDS But Not Decided When

Filed Under: Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says no decision has been made on when two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start against the Chicago Cubs in the playoffs.

But Rizzo said Wednesday that Scherzer will definitely pitch in the NL Division Series, despite tweaking his right hamstring in his last regular-season start.

Rizzo would not say whether Scherzer is likeliest to appear in Game 1, 2 or 3.

The NLDS starts Friday night in Washington.

Rizzo says during a workout at Nationals Park that the team wants Scherzer “as close to 100 percent as we can get him.”

Asked whether it’s safe to assume that Stephen Strasburg will pitch in Game 1, Rizzo said that hasn’t been confirmed yet.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

