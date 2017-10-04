LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

ESPN, Michigan State Mend Fence With North Texas Over Misused Mascot

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12: Head coach Mark Dantonio of the Michigan State Spartans leads his team onto the field before a college football game against the against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Spartan Stadium on November 12, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

It’s Michigan versus Michigan State on Saturday night.

The Wolverines versus the Mean Green.

At least, that’s what ESPN suggested in a recent promo for the game, which will air on its parent network ABC. One little problem — the Mean Green is the trademarked mascot of the University of North Texas.

North Texas athletic director Wren Baker caught wind of the issue on Tuesday and quickly took action. He demanded ESPN stop airing the promo and warned the network that a cease and desist letter was on the way.

Baker wasn’t bluffing. USA Today confirmed North Texas’ licensing attorneys sent a cease and desist letter to Michigan State and ESPN on Wednesday morning.

Both parties were quick to respond.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Baker said ESPN “corrected the commercial once becoming aware of the issue.” He added he spoke with Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis, “who fully understands the importance of the Mean Green brand to UNT.”

It’s Michigan versus Michigan State on Saturday night.

The Wolverines versus the Spartans.

The Mean Green won’t play again until next weekend versus UTSA.

