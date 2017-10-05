Add Spicy Color To Your Meals With Anti-Inflammatory Turmeric

By Dr. Deanna Lites

DETROIT (WWJ) – Turmeric is responsible for the color of curried dishes and yellow mustard. Now people are adding this spice to their lattes, scrambled eggs and oatmeal.

Add a dash of this golden spice to your favorite coffee or tea and you’ll reap some health benefits says  Grace DeRocha registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield.

turmeric root istock Add Spicy Color To Your Meals With Anti Inflammatory Turmeric

Turmeric roots and powder. (iStock)

“Turmeric actually has some really great health benefits – two of the most profound ones that are research proven is that it is a really good anti-inflammatory and it’s a good immune boosting,” DeRocha tells WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

One problem with the spice is that the active ingredient in turmeric is not easily absorbed by the body…so when it comes to preparing food with this spice..

“It’s best absorbed when eaten with black pepper and with a heart healthy fat — so in a dish where you are having it – you might want to be sure you add a little black pepper and make sure there is some sort of heart healthy fat.

Be careful when using this spice. The deep orange, yellow color can easily stain your clothes.

