Braylon Edwards Takes ‘Little Brother’ Jab At Michigan State [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

October 30, 2004, is a date I will never forget.

Michigan State led Michigan 27-10 in the fourth quarter. Sitting a friend’s house in Ohio I fell asleep, I thought the game was out of hand and the Spartans beat Michigan in their house.

When I woke up I thought my friends were just messing with me about Michigan coming back to win in overtime.

The star of that game was No. 1 in the program and No. 1 million in my heart — Braylon Edwards. He had 11 catches for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns including the game winning touchdown in overtime.

Edwards decided to spout off on Twitter Wednesday evening about the rivalry game — and even throw in a little brother jab. “Gotta love this time of year when you get to take your younger siblings to the park and embarrass them. #LittleBrotherTime.”

Gotta love this time of year when you get to take your younger siblings to the park and embarrass them. #LittleBrotherTime pic.twitter.com/zbwv51M2bu — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) October 5, 2017

Since Mike Hart coined the term “little brother” after a victory over the Spartans in 2007, things haven’t gone the Wolverines way. They are 2-7 against Michigan State in their last nine with their victories coming in a 12-10 game in 2012 and win over the 3-9 Spartans last season.

Maybe this is the homer Spartan typing this — but is it really smart to give Michigan State more ammo when they are already the underdogs and have had a chip on their shoulder since the “little brother” comments came out of the mouth of Hart.

Edwards will join Mike Valenti on the “Go Blue Hour” at 5 p.m. today and I’m sure he and Valenti will discuss the controversial tweet. We’ll carry it live on Facebook.