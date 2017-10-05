Dan Haberman Is Third Democrat To Enter Race To Succeed Trott

TROY (AP) – A third Democrat is entering the race for an open, Republican-leaning congressional seat in the Detroit suburbs.
Dan Haberman of Troy is a lawyer who runs a business that provides private office space and virtual office services. He’s announcing his candidacy Thursday for the 11th Congressional District, joining Haley Stevens and Fayrouz Saad in the Democratic field.
Second-term Republican Rep. Dave Trott is not seeking re-election. Republican candidates include businesswoman Lena Epstein and Rocky Raczkowski, an Army veteran and former state lawmaker.
Haberman says he helped push for a 2009 law that banned smoking in restaurants and bars. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Michigan and a law degree from Georgetown University.
