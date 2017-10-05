Detroit Man Charged In String Of Clinton Township Home Invasions

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – A 20-year-old Detroit man is behind bars, charged in a crime spree in Clinton Township over the weekend.
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday issued a multi-count felony warrant for Jalen Iveane Pope-Pooler, who identified by police and was arrested late Saturday night.
Clinton Township police responded 911 calls in the area of 15 1/2 Mile and Kelly Road, at 8 p.m. Sept. #0 about multiple home invasions that had just occurred.
Police said an investigation revealed the suspect had entered four houses while the residents were inside — taking cash, electronics and purses, but no one was hurt. Court documents show three of the homes were on Shannon Court and the other was on Acton Street.
After viewing outside surveillance video from several neighbors’ homes, police said investigators were able to put out a BOL (or “Be on the lookout”), describing the suspect; and Pope-Pooler was taken into custody at 16 Mile Road Groesbeck. Police said handgun along with property taken in the home invasions was found in Pope-Pooler’s possession.
Poole was arraigned via video at the 41st B District Court on Wednesday on home invasion, larceny and gun charges. He remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail awaiting his next court hearing.