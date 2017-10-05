State Police Director To Meet With Lawmakers Calling For Her Resignation

LANSING (WWJ) – The head of State Police expected to meet today with lawmakers who want her to resign over an inflammatory social media posting that called some NFL players “anti-American degenerates.”

Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue had since apologized after her private Facebook post went public — a meme that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.” It also calls them “rich, entitled, ungrateful.”

Etue will be meeting Tuesday with the Legislative Black Caucus, a coalition of 19 state legislators who have called on the police director to resign. The caucus also wants to see more diversity on the force.

An internal investigation into whether Etue violated the department’s social media policy is expected to wrap up next week. If she is found to have violated the agency’s social media policy, discipline could range between a written reprimand and a five-day suspension.

“Here’s the departmental policy, quote, ‘Members are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their postings do not impair working relationships, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among coworkers, or negativity effect the public perception of the department,'” said WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick.

Gov. Rick Snyder has said he would not fire Etue, who promptly removed the post and issued an apology “to anyone who was offended.”

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to social inequality and police treatment of blacks. No team signed Kaepernick last offseason, which many believe is because of the stand he has taken.

Etue, the first female director of the State Police, has led the nearly 3,000-employee agency since 2011, when Snyder appointed her.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.