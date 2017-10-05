CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]
LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Listen Live|59 Dead, 515 + Injured|Chilling Eyewitness Video|Witness: We Heard Pop, Pop, Pop |Clinton Slams NRA|Are We Prepared?|Gunman’s Girlfriend Questioned|Ways To Respond|

State Police Director To Meet With Lawmakers Calling For Her Resignation

A Michigan State Police car (credit: WWJ Photo/Mike Campbell, File)

LANSING (WWJ) – The head of State Police expected to meet today with lawmakers who want her to resign over an inflammatory social media posting that called some NFL players “anti-American degenerates.”

Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue had since apologized after her private Facebook post went public — a meme that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America and disrespect our armed forces and veterans.” It also calls them “rich, entitled, ungrateful.”

Etue will be meeting Tuesday with the Legislative Black Caucus, a coalition of 19 state legislators who have called on the police director to resign. The caucus also wants to see more diversity on the force.

An internal investigation into whether Etue violated the department’s social media policy is expected to wrap up next week. If she is found to have violated the agency’s social media policy, discipline could range between a written reprimand and a five-day suspension.

“Here’s the departmental policy, quote, ‘Members are free to express themselves as private citizens on social media sites to the degree that their postings do not impair working relationships, impede the performance of duties, impair discipline and harmony among coworkers, or negativity effect the public perception of the department,'” said WWJ Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick.

Gov. Rick Snyder has said he would not fire Etue, who promptly removed the post and issued an apology “to anyone who was offended.”

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick to draw attention to social inequality and police treatment of blacks. No team signed Kaepernick last offseason, which many believe is because of the stand he has taken.

Etue, the first female director of the State Police, has led the nearly 3,000-employee agency since 2011, when Snyder appointed her.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch