Bomb Squad Responds To Cobo Center In Detroit

Filed Under: detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and the bomb squad have responded to Cobo Center on a report of a suspicious device.

Police tell WWJ they received a call about an old Panasonic TV sitting unaccompanied outside the main door. They were in-route to the venue just before 12 p.m.

According to the Cobo Center website, “The Big House” convention is going on this weekend. It’s the largest Super Smash Brothers video game tournament event in the Midwest.

The venue has not been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

Stay with Newsradio 950 for updates as they become available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch