Bomb Squad Responds To Cobo Center In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and the bomb squad have responded to Cobo Center on a report of a suspicious device.
Police tell WWJ they received a call about an old Panasonic TV sitting unaccompanied outside the main door. They were in-route to the venue just before 12 p.m.
According to the Cobo Center website, “The Big House” convention is going on this weekend. It’s the largest Super Smash Brothers video game tournament event in the Midwest.
The venue has not been evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
Stay with Newsradio 950 for updates as they become available.