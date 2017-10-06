Detroit Is One Of America’s Cleanest Cities

By: Evan Jankens

I really enjoy going downtown for sporting events, concerts or just a good meal.

It’s amazing to me how much the city has raised their game in the past few years, not only with the addition of the Detroit District but the new restaurants around the city.

Not only is it fun to be there, but a recent study from YouGov shows that residents of Detroit think their city is actually pretty clean.

According to YouGov.com:

A new YouGov poll found that residents of Minneapolis-St. Paul and Dallas-Fort Worth were the most likely groups of individuals to think of their respective city as either “very clean” or “somewhat clean,” with both cities coming in at 90%. Denver came next (87%), followed by Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne (86%) and Miami-Fort Lauderdale (84%). Residents least likely to call their city clean include some of the more populated ones, such as Los Angeles (69%), Philadelphia (71%), and New York (74%).

Detroit has come a long way and it actually pretty darn clean — so I’m happy to see the residents of Detroit believe that as well. Once I thought about it for a little while I wondered, why would people live there if they thought the city was dirty?