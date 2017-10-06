Detroit, Detroit Police, Missing Person

Detroit Man With Life Threatening Medical Conditions Is Missing

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Thursday and could be in danger.

Yankee Kue (Photo: Detroit Police)

Yankee Kue, 68, was reportedly last known to be at Motor City Casino on Thursday during the early afternoon. However, he has not been seen since then and is now listed as a serious missing person.

He is a white male with gray hair, and it is unknown what he was last seen wearing. Kue suffers from life threatening medical conditions and needs his medication.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Kue. If you have any information on his whereabouts please call Detroit Police at 313-596-5940 or 313-596-1616.

