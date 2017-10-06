Get A Pink Police Patch, Support A Good Cause At Ferndale Restaurants

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Ferndale police are doing their part for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The police department has partnered with local businesses to raise money for Gilda’s Club of Metro Detroit, which provides support for those dealing with cancer.
Sergeant Baron Brown says they are giving away 100 Pink Patch Project key chains — free of charge — at their police desk. If you show the keychain nearly 20 participating Ferndale bars and restaurants, 10 percent of your bill will be donated to Gilda’s Club.
“We wanted to pick somewhere local because we are sure that some of our restaurants have used the great services of Gilda’s Club as well as, you know, we just wanted to keep it local,” Brown said.
The following businesses are participating:
Assaggi Bistro
Livernois Tap
Danny’s Irish Pub
M-Brew
Detroit Fleat
Michigo Pizza
Dino’s
Otus Supply
The Emory
Rosie O’Grady’s
Flytrap
Sa kana
Greenspace Café
Sneakers
Hambo Coney Island
Woodward Avenue Brewers (WAB)
Howe’s Bayou
Zeke’s Rock ‘n Roll BBQ
J’s Penalty Box
The Ferndale Police Department is located at located at 310 E. Nine Mile Rd.
The program runs through the month of October.