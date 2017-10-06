Izzo, Beilein Dish On Pistons’ Return To Detroit [VIDEO]

Count Tom Izzo and John Beilein among those excited to see the Pistons make their downtown return.

“The move for the Pistons down to the new arena, there’s a lot of excitement in the air to see where we’re headed right now,” said Izzo. “All kidding aside, the hair on my arm stands up.”

There’s certainly a buzz surrounding the team with the 2017-18 season approaching. Izzo can feel it in East Lansing and Beilein can feel it in Ann Arbor.

The Pistons are returning to downtown Detroit for the first time since 1979.

“I think everybody appreciates the level of basketball that is played this state,” said Beilein. “I can’t wait for basketball to make its return to the city.”

“Now it’s time to christen this new arena with great Piston basketball” – Tom Izzo. #ICantWait @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/wGq7wy8D81 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 5, 2017

Izzo and Beilein know plenty about recruiting. And they both approved of the moves Stan Van Gundy and the Pistons made in the offseason.

Said Beilein, “I think the Avery Bradley acquisition was a great one. The NBA has become a league where you have to have shutdown defenders, but you also have to have everybody that can shoot, and I think Avery answers both of those areas.”

“I think everyone appreciates the level of basketball that is played in this state” – @JohnBeilein of @umichbball. #ICantWait pic.twitter.com/5bAyIn6Diy — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 5, 2017

They also agreed on this: Watch out for a healthy Reggie Jackson.

Beilein recalled a time when Jackson came into Crisler Arena as a guard at Boston College and got “buckets” to sink the Wolverines.

“Right here, right on this court,” Beilein said. “He’s one heck of an NBA guard, and he’s going to be healthy this year. I think we’ll see Reggie at his best.”