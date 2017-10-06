Macomb County Man To Move Out Of In-Laws’ Basement After $2M Lottery Win

LANSING (WWJ) – A lucky metro Detroiter will make a long-awaited move after a big lottery win on a scratch-off game.

The Michigan Lottery on Friday said a Macomb County man plans to move out of his in-laws’ basement after winning $2 million playing the Hit It Big instant game.

The player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Kroger store at 5990 Sashabaw Road in Clarkston.

“I make deliveries at Kroger stores all over the state, and I was taking a break while my truck was being unloaded at bought a Millionaire’s Club instant game ticket,” said the player. “I scratched it and won $100 and I decided to use my winnings to buy five Hit It Big tickets.

“I scratched them while I walked back to my truck. On the first ticket I won $30, on the second ticket I won $20, and on the fourth ticket my dice totaled seven so I won $2 million! I was so stunned I even had to count to seven on my fingers just to make sure I was seeing everything right.”

After he finished the day’s deliveries, he rushed home to tell his wife the good news.

“My wife and I moved to Michigan about a year ago, and we’ve been living in her parent’s basement with our two kids trying to save money for a house,” the player said. “This changes everything for us.”

In addition to buying a new home, the player plans to pay bills, take his family to Disney World and then save the remainder.

“Winning $2 million is just incredible. I feel like all of the weight I was feeling about how to make ends meet has been lifted off my shoulders,” he added.

The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters in Lansing on Monday to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million, rather than an annuity.

The Lottery did not disclose the man’s age.

Players have won more than $18 million playing Hit It Big, which launched in August. Each $20 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $20 up to $2 million. More than $80 million in prizes remain, including two $2 million top prizes, 63 $5,000 prizes, and 710 $1,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games can purchased at 11,000 retailers across the state.