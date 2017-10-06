On The Line For The U-M, MSU Game: 97.1 The Ticket Predicts The Score

By: Evan Jankens

This Saturday will bring the first night game in the long and storied rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State.

All eyes will be on Ann Arbor — and all signs point to the Wolverines topping the Spartans in a close game. According to ESPN.com, right now the line on the game is Michigan giving Michigan State 10.5 points.

I wanted to know what the hosts of 97.1 The Ticket had to say about the game so I got their predictions.

Dennis Fithian @dennisfithian

Michigan’s defense, led by Rashan Gary, will carry the night for Wolverines. 20-7 Michigan

Tom Millikan

It’s the 10 year anniversary of Mike Hart’s little brother comments about MSU. Michigan won that game 28-24. They’ll win by 4 again. This time 20-16. UM wins, MSU covers.

Mike Stone @stoney16

Anyone who thinks this won’t be a close game needs mental help. A low scoring win by the Wolverines..I will call it 20-16 Michigan.

Jeff Riger @riger1984

With as impressive as the Spartans start has been this season, their one glaring weakness is the inability to hang on to the football. MSU has given the ball away 8 times in 4 games, Michigan’s D will cause 2 or 3 more plus no way Michigan can lose on such an important anniversary… 10 years since Mike Hart’s amazing “little brother” take. Wolverines win it 24-17.

Tony Ortiz @ajortiz3

I’ve got Michigan beating Michigan State, 24 – 17. The Spartans are a better team than most people believe, but the Wolverines have too much talent, especially on defense. Still, I expect Michigan State to keep the game close… Michigan 20 Michigan State 13

Dan Leach @DanLeach971

The Michigan defense dominates, Lewerke is rattled by the atmosphere in MSU’s first road game, and O’Korn makes UM offense look a lot more dangerous. MICHIGAN 34 MSU 14

Doug Karsch @dougandgator971

Michigan’s D-Line is the story of the day. O’Korn plays a safe, mistake free day. Michigan 23 MSU 9

Jamie Samuelsen @jamiesamuelsen

John O’Korn is not as good as he showed against Purdue. But MSU’s turnover issues will cost them against a great defense like Michigan. MICHIGAN 20 MSU 13

Kyle Bogey @KyleBogey971

First one to 10-points wins! Okay, maybe it won’t be that low scoring but both offenses leave a lot to be desired and John O’Korn has plenty to prove if I’m to believe Michigan will be better off with him over Wilton Speight. The Spartans lose but keep it close, 17-13 Wolverines.

Scott ‘The Gator’ Anderson @dougandgator971

Strange score, sure, but something tells me the elements will play a large role in this game late, could be trouble with the snap of some kind. Both Defenses should be pretty stout and field position will be key, I see a turnover being the difference for the Wolverines, breaking my heart. UM 20 MSU 11

Evan Jankens @kingofthekc

This game is going to go the Spartans way. Brian Lewerke will throw for 300-plus yards. LJ Scott, Gerald Holmes and Madre London will run through the Michigan defensive line. I don’t think Michigan’s offense is any good and the thought that John O’Korn is the next coming of Tom Brady is asinine. Michigan State 24 Michigan 10.

If you want to know what Mike Valenti’s pick for the game is, listen between 2-6 this afternoon.