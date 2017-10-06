Warren Police Arrest Serial Burglary Suspect After Catching Him In Act

WARREN (WWJ) — Warren Police have arrested a man connected to a string of burglaries throughout Metro Detroit.
Nathaniel Browder was arrested Thursday after officers saw him break into a Valero gas station in Farmington Hills. Police had him under surveillance after they were able to determine him as a suspect.
After his arrest, officers searched his home and found evidence linking him to burglaries in five other cities. Browder — who is on parole for previous burglaries — would later confess to the series of crimes to investigators.
“I am proud of the hard work and cooperation of the men and women of the Warren Police Department in identifying and arresting this suspect quickly,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. “We will continue to work with surrounding agencies in order to solve any commercial burglaries that this suspect may have committed.”
He was arraigned today and placed on $300,000 bond. He’ll be back in court on Oct. 19 for a probable cause conference, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Oct. 26.