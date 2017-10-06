Warren, Warren Police, Serial Burglary Suspect

Warren Police Arrest Serial Burglary Suspect After Catching Him In Act

Filed Under: Serial Burglary Suspect, Warren, Warren Police
(credit: Mike Campbell/WWJ Newsradio 950) FILE

WARREN (WWJ) — Warren Police have arrested a man connected to a string of burglaries throughout Metro Detroit.

Nathaniel Browder was arrested Thursday after officers saw him break into a Valero gas station in Farmington Hills. Police had him under surveillance after they were able to determine him as a suspect.

After his arrest, officers searched his home and found evidence linking him to burglaries in five other cities. Browder — who is on parole for previous burglaries — would later confess to the series of crimes to investigators.

“I am proud of the hard work and cooperation of the men and women of the Warren Police Department in identifying and arresting this suspect quickly,” Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a statement. “We will continue to work with surrounding agencies in order to solve any commercial burglaries that this suspect may have committed.”

He was arraigned today and placed on $300,000 bond. He’ll be back in court on Oct. 19 for a probable cause conference, with a preliminary exam scheduled for Oct. 26.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch