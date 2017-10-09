CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Ambulance Thief Leads Cops On Wild Chase Through Mt. Clemens [VIDEO]

Filed Under: Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – There’s no word on why he did it, but a young man who stole an ambulance is jailed after a wild chase caught on video.

According to the  Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, MedStar workers had entered the hospital to drop off a patient at around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, leaving an ambulance parked just outside the hospital.

That’s when the suspect — identified as a 21 year old white male out of Macomb Township — exited the hospital and drove away in the MedStar vehicle. (Officials say he was not a patient).

A chase ensued through the city of Mt. Clemens, at times going off-road, before the ambulance was stopped. Seen on video released by the sheriff’s office Monday, a deputy advanced on the vehicle with his gun drawn.

No shots were fired, according to sheriff’s officials, and the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of Clinton Township Police. No inquires were reported.

The suspect was charged Monday with one felony count of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and given an interim bond of $75,000. His name is being witheld pending an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch