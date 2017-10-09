Ambulance Thief Leads Cops On Wild Chase Through Mt. Clemens [VIDEO]

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – There’s no word on why he did it, but a young man who stole an ambulance is jailed after a wild chase caught on video.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, MedStar workers had entered the hospital to drop off a patient at around 6:35 p.m. Saturday, leaving an ambulance parked just outside the hospital.

That’s when the suspect — identified as a 21 year old white male out of Macomb Township — exited the hospital and drove away in the MedStar vehicle. (Officials say he was not a patient).

A chase ensued through the city of Mt. Clemens, at times going off-road, before the ambulance was stopped. Seen on video released by the sheriff’s office Monday, a deputy advanced on the vehicle with his gun drawn.

No shots were fired, according to sheriff’s officials, and the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of Clinton Township Police. No inquires were reported.

The suspect was charged Monday with one felony count of Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile and given an interim bond of $75,000. His name is being witheld pending an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township.