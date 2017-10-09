Lions Release Defensive End Armonty Bryant

Filed Under: Armonty Bryant, Detroit Lions

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have released defensive end Armonty Bryant.

The Lions announced the move Monday. Bryant was suspended the first four games of this season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was eligible to return after that, but he did not play in Sunday’s loss to Carolina .

Bryant was previously suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He was cut by Cleveland last year at the end of that suspension, and Detroit signed him. He played five games for the Lions and had three sacks.

Bryant re-signed with Detroit in March, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch