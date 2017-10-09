Northville Landfill Workers Walk Off Job, Picket For Higher Wages

NORTHVILLE (WWJ) — About 19 workers at Michigan’s largest landfill have walked off the job today, claiming unfair labor practices.

Workers at Advanced Disposal in Northville have been asking for higher wages, but have apparently been getting nowhere in their negotiations. So they decided to walk off the job today, hoping this will force the company’s hand.

Josh Beaton is with the Operating Engineers, which represents the workers at Advanced Disposal, and he said the employees have grown frustrated after countless meetings but no deal being made.

“Fifteen-plus meetings trying to negotiate an agreement over the last year and we still have been unable to secure a contract that the union members would ratify,” Beaton told WWJ Newsradio 950.

He added that the union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board. Workers have also previously picketed about unfair wages, stating they are paid $7 per hour less than they believe they should be.

The “informational picket” has negatively impacted Advanced Disposal, according to Beaton. He went on to say that the production from the company has dropped off since workers began their strike.

“The operations are still open, there are still trucks coming in but you can definitely tell the amount of waste coming in has slowed (down),” Beaton said.

On the contrary, a spokesman for the landfill management denies that operations have been disrupted because of the strike. He also pointed out that negotiations are ongoing, and they hope to have a resolution soon.

The landfill is located in Northville, but it takes in trash from all across Metro Detroit, including Detroit and Warren.