Oakland County Sheriff’s Patrol Car Is Totaled In Crash With Truck

OXFORD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering following a crash along Baldwin Road.
Investigators say the 46-year-old deputy was in a patrol car turning into a driveway when he was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The patrol car — which was a 2016 Chevrolet Impala — was struck on the driver’s rear side.
Police say the pickup truck driver, a 60-year old Brandon Township man, was apparently fleeing the scene of that crash when he hit a gravel hauler a short time later. The second collision occurred near the intersection of Baldwin Road and Bliss Drive. The truck veered off the road after the collision, crashing into several trees.
The deputy is at McLaren Hospital in Pontiac in stable condition with multiple broken bones and other injuries. The pickup truck driver is currently listed in stable condition at Genesys Hospital near Flint. The driver of the gravel hauler was not injured.
Police believe narcotics were a factor in both crashes. A search warrant for the driver’s blood was obtained and blood was taken pursuant to that search warrant. As of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, toxicology results were still pending.
The crash remains under investigation.