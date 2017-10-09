Detroit Police, Fatal Shooting, Detroit's West Side

Police: Man Fatally Shot While Sitting In Car On Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Detroit police are seeking more information about a deadly shooting on the city’s west side.

Police say a man, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot to death around 3:30 p.m. on Monday while inside a white Hyundai at Stoepel Street and Westfield Avenue, near I-96 and Livernois Avenue.

The victim was reportedly shot in the right ear and right shoulder, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still trying to determine the identity of the victim at this point in time.

Investigators don’t have any information about a suspect at this time.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates as they become available.

 

