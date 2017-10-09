CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
27-Year-Old Man Dead, Suspect At Large After Weekend Shootout

Filed Under: fatal shooting, Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) – A 27-year-old man has died following a shootout in Pontiac over the weekend.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, LeJajuan Hunt of Pontiac, was with his friends near the Newman Lane Apartments, in the 600 block of Newman Lane, late Saturday night when someone began shooting at him. Hunt fired back, according to investigators, but was struck multiple times.

Hunt was taken to St. Joseph’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries Sunday afternoon.

As of Monday there had been no arrests in the case as sheriff’s detectives were still working to identify the shooter. A motive for the crime is unclear and no suspect suspects have been described as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800 SPEAK-UP. A cash reward of up to $2,500 is available for the tipster whose information leads to an arrest in this case.

