Third Man Records To Throw ‘Devil’s Night’ Event

DETROIT (WWJ) — Third Man Records is ready to throw a first-rate party the night before Halloween.
Dubbed the ‘Devil’s Night’ bash, it celebrates among other things the 20th anniversary of Italy Records, the Detroit label that released songs from several local bands, including The White Stripes’ late 90s track “Lafayette Blues.”
Tickets are going for $15 and are available online and at the Third Man Records shop in the Cass Corridor.
The event includes performances by multiple musical groups and a costume contest. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. and you must be 18 years or older to attend.
For more information on this event, visit thirdmanrecords.com.