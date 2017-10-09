CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Video Shows Dolphins Assistant Snorting Powdery Substance [NSFW VIDEO]

Filed Under: Chris Foerster, Miami Dolphins
ASHBURN, VA - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Chris Foerster of the Washington Redskins poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

By STEVEN WINE, AP Sports Writer

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they’re aware of a social media video showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at an office desk.

An NFL spokesman said Monday the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. It’s unclear when or where the video was made or how it became public.

Foerster has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined head coach Adam Gase’s staff in Miami last year.

The video shows Foerster snorting the substance into his nose though a rolled-up $20 bill. He notes “those big grains falling” as residue lands on the desk.
