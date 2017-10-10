Big Sean Tweets 'We Gotta Do Better' After Detroit Rapper Doughboy Roc Killed
Big Sean Tweets ‘We Gotta Do Better’ After Detroit Rapper Doughboy Roc Killed

Rodney Yeargin, also known as the rapper Doughboy Roc of the Detroit group Doughboyz Cashout, was reportedly killed. (Photo: MDOC)

(CBS Detroit) Police have not confirmed his identity, but word on the street is that a man killed on the city’s west side is rising star rapper Doughboy Roc of the Detroit group Doughboyz Cashout.

Police will say only a man, between 25 and 30 years old, was shot to death around 3:30 p.m. on Monday while inside a white Hyundai at Stoepel Street and Westfield Avenue, near I-96 and Livernois Avenue. The victim was reportedly shot in the right ear and right shoulder, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooter has not been identified, but neighbors and media outlets say the victim was Rodney Yeargin, 29, aka Doughboy Roc.

His killing prompted Detroit rapper Big Sean to Tweet “we gotta do better.”

Roc’s group Doughboyz Cashout was formed in 2006 when its members were high school students, with many, including Roc, attending Southfield High School, per freep.com,

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Roc was on probation until 2021 on a 2010 conviction for felony firearms. He went to prison in 2011 and was released two years later.

Despite brushes with the law, he stayed busy as a rapper. In 2013 he released Ghetto Testimony, in 2014 there was Beastmode, 2016 there was Loyalty is Everything, and in September, Roc released the solo album Roc Vs Balboa.

Family members, friends and neighbors gathered around the scene on Monday afternoon, expressing their sadness and shock of the news.

“Everybody was so surprised,” one local resident told WWJ Newsradio 950. “They couldn’t believe that someone they knew from the neighborhood, who also is famous and young, had been found dead in his car.”

 

