Concern Grows For Detroit Man Missing Since September 1 [PHOTO]

Dwayne Ulmer (Photo: Detroit police)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police and family members are concerned for the welfare of a man who disappeared more than a month ago.

Dwayne Ulmer was last seen on September 1 at around 12 p.m. at his home in the 20000 block of Glastonbury in Detroit, according to police.

Family members visited the 58-year-old man and told them they were going to take him to the doctor’s office to get his medication. That’s when police say Ulmer became upset and left. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since that time.

Police say Ulmer is believed to be in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness.

Anyone who may have seen this missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5800.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to report this man has been missing since September 1, not November 1. 

