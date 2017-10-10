CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Fire Department Fights Brown Recluse Spiders After 2 Bitten

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama fire department is fighting a different kind of battle after two firefighters were bitten by poisonous spiders.

A Brown Recluse Spider (credit: istock)

Capt. Frank McKenzie of Huntsville Fire and Rescue tells WHNT-TV that two firefighters working at the department’s Station 17 have been bitten by brown recluse spiders.

He says the agency has moved fire crews, their equipment and personal items to another station, and the station was sprayed for pests.

McKenzie says firefighters plan to resume working at Station 17 on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says brown recluse spiders typically stay hidden in sheltered areas. The venom from their bites kills tissue, causing large lesions that often require medical treatment.

[Dangerous, Rare Brown Recluse Spiders Found Living In Michigan Family’s Garage]

 © Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

